Ranking of banks on share of credits in assets (TOP-10)

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared TOP-10 ranking of the banks for share of credits in assets to October 1, 2015.
The table below shows the ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Credits / Assets (%)
|1
|Caucasus Development Bank
|95,0
|2
|Gunaybank
|94,6
|3
|VTB Azerbaijan
|84,8
|4
|Silkway Bank
|84,0
|5
|NBC Bank
|82,1
|6
|Expressbank
|81,2
|7
|Demirbank
|74,1
|8
|Bank of Baku
|69,9
|9
|Para Bank
|69,5
|10
|Muganbank
|69,2
