Ranking of banks on revenues (TOP-10)

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on revenues in 2015.
The table below shows the TOP-10 ranking:
|No.
|Banks
|Revenues
(in thousand AZN)
|1
|Accessbank
|191 372
|2
|Pasha Bank
|130 073
|3
|Muganbank
|70 414
|4
|Expressbank
|56 320
|5
|Rabitabank
|53 018
|6
|Caspian Development Bank
|41 799
|7
|Turanbank
|38 244
|8
|SilkwayBank
|34 252
|9
|Parabank
|32 534
|10
|AFB Bank
|27 836
Economic DepartmentNews Author