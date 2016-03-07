 Top
    Ranking of banks on revenues (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on revenues in 2015.

    The table below shows the TOP-10 ranking: 

    No.BanksRevenues 
    (in thousand AZN)
    1Accessbank191 372
    2Pasha Bank130 073
    3Muganbank70 414
    4Expressbank56 320
    5Rabitabank53 018
    6Caspian Development Bank 41 799
    7Turanbank38 244
    8SilkwayBank34 252
    9Parabank32 534
    10AFB Bank27 836
