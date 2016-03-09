 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of banks on return on equity (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on coefficient of ROE (return on equity) to January 1, 2016.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks: 

    No.BanksROE
    1Caspian Development Bank 14,37
    2Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan6,47
    3Rabitabank4,79
    4ASB Bank3,50
    5AFB Bank2,72
    6SilkwayBank1,64
    7Accessbank1,16
    8Kredobank1,13
    9Bank Melli İran-Baku1,07
    10Bank Avrasiya1,02
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi