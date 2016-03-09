Ranking of banks on return on equity (TOP-10)

https://report.az/storage/news/72cb2394f97c949f61a866f2ad60fdf0/592e19d7-7776-42d8-a4f1-efd6fc96b4b5_292.jpg
Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on coefficient of ROE (return on equity) to January 1, 2016.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|ROE
|1
|Caspian Development Bank
|14,37
|2
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|6,47
|3
|Rabitabank
|4,79
|4
|ASB Bank
|3,50
|5
|AFB Bank
|2,72
|6
|SilkwayBank
|1,64
|7
|Accessbank
|1,16
|8
|Kredobank
|1,13
|9
|Bank Melli İran-Baku
|1,07
|10
|Bank Avrasiya
|1,02
