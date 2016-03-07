 Top
    Ranking of banks on non-interest expenses (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on non-interest expenses in 2015.

    The table below shows the TOP-10 ranking: 

    No.BanksNon-interest expenses  
    (in thousand AZN)
    1Accessbank87 106
    2Pasha Bank36 866
    3Rabitabank34 293
    4Muganbank26 437
    5Expressbank24 460
    6Parabank22 255
    7Turanbank18 690
    8Silkway Bank 13 329
    9AFB Bank10 597
    10ASB Bank9 181
