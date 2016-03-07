Ranking of banks on non-interest expenses (TOP-10)

https://report.az/storage/news/362432231735f085d06226c42fb38703/4b6c04e2-5285-4aec-b367-e97ef4cba568_292.jpg
Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on non-interest expenses in 2015.
The table below shows the TOP-10 ranking:
|No.
|Banks
|Non-interest expenses
(in thousand AZN)
|1
|Accessbank
|87 106
|2
|Pasha Bank
|36 866
|3
|Rabitabank
|34 293
|4
|Muganbank
|26 437
|5
|Expressbank
|24 460
|6
|Parabank
|22 255
|7
|Turanbank
|18 690
|8
|Silkway Bank
|13 329
|9
|AFB Bank
|10 597
|10
|ASB Bank
|9 181
