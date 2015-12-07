Ranking of banks on liabilities in deposit portfolio (TOP-10)

https://report.az/storage/news/c3f7d648780a475ad9ce2c3ed7080a7f/a2ef44b7-c8de-4b03-8660-8d4c0eca8585_292.jpg
Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared TOP-10 ranking of the banks for share of liabilities in deposit portfolio to October 1, 2015.
The table below shows the ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Deposits/Liabilities
|1
|Rabitabank
|76,0
|2
|Pakistan Milli Bankı
|71,5
|3
|Pasha Bank
|71,0
|4
|Expressbank
|69,2
|5
|Para Bank
|64,7
|6
|Bank Respublika
|63,8
|7
|ASB Bank
|62,6
|8
|Kapital Bank
|53,5
|9
|Turanbank
|49,7
|10
|Silkway Bank
|48,3
Economic DepartmentNews Author