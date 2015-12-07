 Top
    Ranking of banks on liabilities in deposit portfolio (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared TOP-10 ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared TOP-10 ranking of the banks for share of liabilities in deposit portfolio to October 1, 2015.

    The table below shows the ranking of the banks:  

    No.BanksDeposits/Liabilities
    1Rabitabank76,0
    2Pakistan Milli Bankı 71,5
    3Pasha Bank71,0
    4Expressbank69,2
    5Para Bank64,7
    6Bank Respublika63,8
    7ASB Bank62,6
    8Kapital Bank53,5
    9Turanbank49,7
    10Silkway Bank48,3
