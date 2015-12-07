Ranking of banks on share of credits in deposits (TOP-10)

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared TOP-10 ranking of the banks for share of liabilities in credits to October 1, 2015.
The table below shows the ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Credits/Deposits
|1
|Caucasus Development Bank
|1 791,4
|2
|VTB Azerbaijan
|669,2
|3
|Gunaybank
|648,7
|4
|Zamin Bank
|354,1
|5
|Silkway Bank
|271,9
|6
|Atrabank
|270,6
|7
|Pakistan Milli Bankı
|269,3
|8
|Expressbank
|234,6
|9
|Demirbank
|203,5
|10
|Muganbank
|193,4
