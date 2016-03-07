 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of banks on interest revenues (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on interest revenues in 2015.

    The table below shows the TOP-10 ranking: 

    No.BanksInterest revenues 
    (in thousand manats)
    1Accessbank171 568
    2Pasha Bank86 701
    3Muganbank61 849
    4Expressbank 44 202
    5Rabitabank36 868
    6Turanbank35 314
    7Zaminbank32 712
    8SilkwayBank24 121
    9Parabank23 790
    10ASB Bank19 124
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi