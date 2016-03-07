Ranking of banks on interest revenues (TOP-10)

https://report.az/storage/news/8b2a26f0d1039521cab05ab765622c1c/c2c41373-bb44-4698-b8e8-6698bb26d223_292.jpg
Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on interest revenues in 2015.
The table below shows the TOP-10 ranking:
|No.
|Banks
|Interest revenues
(in thousand manats)
|1
|Accessbank
|171 568
|2
|Pasha Bank
|86 701
|3
|Muganbank
|61 849
|4
|Expressbank
|44 202
|5
|Rabitabank
|36 868
|6
|Turanbank
|35 314
|7
|Zaminbank
|32 712
|8
|SilkwayBank
|24 121
|9
|Parabank
|23 790
|10
|ASB Bank
|19 124
Economic DepartmentNews Author