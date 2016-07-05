 Top
    Ranking of banks on dynamics of authorized capital (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of authorized capital to April 1, 2016.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

    No.BanksAuthorized capital, annual dynamics (%)
    1Kapitalbank55,89
    2Caspian Development Bank 27,83
    3ASB Bank26,33
    4Bank of Baku15,89
    5AFB Bank10,52
    6SilkwayBank9,80
    7Kredobank6,53
    8Gunaybank0,00
    9YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan0,00
    10Rabitabank0,00
