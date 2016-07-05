Ranking of banks on dynamics of authorized capital (TOP-10)

https://report.az/storage/news/8579077386aaf5ca13d0426c336062cf/98a59b01-9d4d-46c9-a8e7-5ca17e33aee9_292.jpg
Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of authorized capital to April 1, 2016.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Authorized capital, annual dynamics (%)
|1
|Kapitalbank
|55,89
|2
|Caspian Development Bank
|27,83
|3
|ASB Bank
|26,33
|4
|Bank of Baku
|15,89
|5
|AFB Bank
|10,52
|6
|SilkwayBank
|9,80
|7
|Kredobank
|6,53
|8
|Gunaybank
|0,00
|9
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|0,00
|10
|Rabitabank
|0,00
Economic DepartmentNews Author