Ranking of banks on credit portfolio (TOP-10)

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on their credit portfolio to January 1, 2016.
The table below shows TOP-10 of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Credit portfolio (in thousand AZN)
|1
|Kapital Bank
|1 161 636
|2
|Accessbank
|922 797
|3
|Unibank
|782 444
|4
|Pasha Bank
|736 854
|5
|Atabank
|530 400
|6
|Demirbank
|428 091
|7
|Azer-Turk Bank
|418 265
|8
|Dekabank
|386 680
|9
|Muganbank
|374 609
|10
|Silkway Bank
|346 953
