    Ranking of banks on credit portfolio (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on January 1, 2016

    Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on their credit portfolio to January 1, 2016.

    The table below shows TOP-10 of the banks: 

    No.BanksCredit portfolio (in thousand AZN)
    1Kapital Bank1 161 636
    2Accessbank922 797
    3Unibank782 444
    4Pasha Bank736 854
    5Atabank530 400
    6Demirbank428 091
    7Azer-Turk Bank418 265
    8Dekabank386 680
    9Muganbank374 609
    10Silkway Bank346 953
