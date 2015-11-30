Ranking of banks on authorized capital (TOP-10)

https://report.az/storage/news/69db4c4c922d0801239eb304268aaae3/1bce0ea4-ef34-4363-951d-59ee7a859c74_292.jpg
Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared TOP-10 ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on authorized capital to October 1,2015.
Top ten banks on ranking of the authorized capital are listed below:
|No.
|Banks
|Authorized capital
(in thsd. AZN)
|1
|Pasha Bank
|333 000
|2
|Expressbank
|122 444
|3
|SilkWaybank
|101 545
|4
|Gunaybank
|64 910
|5
|ASB Bank
|60 000
|6
|Qafqaz İnkişaf Bankı
|57 000
|7
|Bank of Baku
|52 870
|8
|Zaminbank
|52 182
|9
|Bank Melli İran-Baku
|51 434
|10
|VTB Azerbaijan
|50 815
