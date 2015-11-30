 Top
    Ranking of banks on authorized capital (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks to October 1, 2015

    Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared TOP-10 ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on authorized capital to October 1,2015.

    Top ten banks on ranking of the authorized capital are listed below:

    No.BanksAuthorized capital 
    (in thsd. AZN)
    1Pasha Bank333 000
    2Expressbank122 444
    3SilkWaybank101 545
    4Gunaybank64 910
    5ASB Bank60 000
    6Qafqaz İnkişaf Bankı57 000
    7Bank of Baku52 870
    8Zaminbank52 182
    9Bank Melli İran-Baku51 434
    10VTB Azerbaijan50 815
