Ranking of banks on authorized capital (TOP-10)

Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks to October 1, 2015

30 November, 2015 15:57

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared TOP-10 ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on authorized capital to October 1,2015. Top ten banks on ranking of the authorized capital are listed below: No. Banks Authorized capital

(in thsd. AZN) 1 Pasha Bank 333 000 2 Expressbank 122 444 3 SilkWaybank 101 545 4 Gunaybank 64 910 5 ASB Bank 60 000 6 Qafqaz İnkişaf Bankı 57 000 7 Bank of Baku 52 870 8 Zaminbank 52 182 9 Bank Melli İran-Baku 51 434 10 VTB Azerbaijan 50 815