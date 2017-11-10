 Top
    Ranking of banks in Azerbaijan on unlimited deposits (TOP-10)

    Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on unlimited deposits as of October 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

    No. Banks Unlimited deposits (thsd AZN)
    1 IBAR 2 812 829,00
    2 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 220 668,00
    3 Xalg Bank 216 293,00
    4 Rabitabank 197 841,00
    5 ASB Bank 107 911,00
    6 AFB Bank 103 095,00
    7 AG Bank 82 557,00
    8 Expressbank 67 581,00
    9 Silkway Bank 61 874,00
    10 Atabank 56 528,00

