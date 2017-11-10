Ranking of banks in Azerbaijan on unlimited deposits (TOP-10)

https://report.az/storage/news/f2a667d34ad5e961d5bfe3c9d3849c25/b20caa1f-c39b-4206-bfd2-40c3a64e8f0b_292.jpg
Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on unlimited deposits as of October 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Unlimited deposits (thsd AZN)
|1
|IBAR
|2 812 829,00
|2
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|220 668,00
|3
|Xalg Bank
|216 293,00
|4
|Rabitabank
|197 841,00
|5
|ASB Bank
|107 911,00
|6
|AFB Bank
|103 095,00
|7
|AG Bank
|82 557,00
|8
|Expressbank
|67 581,00
|9
|Silkway Bank
|61 874,00
|10
|Atabank
|56 528,00
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author