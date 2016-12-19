Ranking of banks in Azerbaijan on return on equity (TOP-10)

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared TOP-10 ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on return on equity (ROE) during January-September 1, 2016.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|ROE coefficient
|1
|Atabank
|30,1
|2
|Caspian Development Bank
|21,0
|3
|Kapital Bank
|16,6
|4
|Bank Avrasiya
|13,4
|5
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|11,0
|6
|ASB Bank
|10,0
|7
|AFB Bank
|6,2
|8
|Silkway Bank
|5,6
|9
|PASHA Bank
|3,8
|10
|Pakistan National Bank-Baku
|0,8
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
