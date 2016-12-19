 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of banks in Azerbaijan on return on equity (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared TOP-10 ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on return on equity (ROE) during January-September 1, 2016.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks: 

    No.BanksROE coefficient
    1Atabank30,1
    2Caspian Development Bank 21,0
    3Kapital Bank16,6
    4Bank Avrasiya13,4
    5Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan11,0
    6ASB Bank10,0
    7AFB Bank6,2
    8Silkway Bank5,6
    9PASHA Bank3,8
    10Pakistan National Bank-Baku0,8

    *For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi