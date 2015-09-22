Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on interest expenditures

https://report.az/storage/news/c32bd8a8e5989363405a4db2b830b7d1/d45d87c8-3d05-42d3-b58a-a0b6aed27c5a_292.jpg
Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of the banks based in Azerbaijan on interest expenditures during January-June of 2015.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Interest expenditures
(in th. AZN)
|1
|Access Bank
|31 078,70
|2
|MuganBank
|12 562,00
|3
|Bank Respublika
|10 435,00
|4
|VTB Azerbaijan
|9 282,90
|5
|TuranBank
|8 839,40
|6
|Pasha Bank
|8 147,00
|7
|Rabitabank
|7 617,00
|8
|Silkway Bank
|5 789,10
|9
|ZaminBank
|5 202,90
|10
|ExpressBank
|4 797,00
