Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on interest expenditures (TOP-10)

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on their interest expenditures coefficient in the first half of 2015.
The table below shows TOP-10 of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Interest expenditures/Expenditures (%)
|1
|Gunaybank
|75,05
|2
|Caucasus Development Bank
|69,17
|3
|Zaminbank
|63,98
|4
|Turanbank
|57,98
|5
|Silkway Bank
|53,27
|6
|VTB Azerbaijan
|51,29
|7
|ASB Bank
|41,11
|8
|Muganbank
|39,13
|9
|Bank Respublika
|38
|10
|Azer-Turk Bank
|35,88
Economic Department
