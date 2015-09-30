 Top
    Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on interest expenditures (TOP-10)

    Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks on first half of 2015

    Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on their interest expenditures coefficient in the first half of 2015.

    The table below shows TOP-10 of the banks:

    No.BanksInterest expenditures/Expenditures (%)
    1Gunaybank75,05
    2Caucasus Development Bank69,17
    3Zaminbank63,98
    4Turanbank57,98
    5Silkway Bank53,27
    6VTB Azerbaijan51,29
    7ASB Bank41,11
    8Muganbank39,13
    9Bank Respublika38
    10Azer-Turk Bank35,88
