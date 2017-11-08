Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on cash assets (TOP-10)

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on cash assets as of October 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Cash assets (thsd AZN) 1 Kapital Bank 274 276 2 PASHA Bank 209 549 3 Azer-Turk Bank** 120 479 4 Xalg Bank 101 548 5 Expressbank** 85 937 6 AFB Bank 65 724 7 Accessbank 65 168 8 Bank Respublika 58 361 9 Rabitabank 49 625 10 Bank Melli İran-Baku** 49 168

* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.

** It also considers money equivalents.