Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on cash assets (TOP-10)

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on cash assets as of October 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Cash assets (thsd AZN)
|1
|Kapital Bank
|274 276
|2
|PASHA Bank
|209 549
|3
|Azer-Turk Bank**
|120 479
|4
|Xalg Bank
|101 548
|5
|Expressbank**
|85 937
|6
|AFB Bank
|65 724
|7
|Accessbank
|65 168
|8
|Bank Respublika
|58 361
|9
|Rabitabank
|49 625
|10
|Bank Melli İran-Baku**
|49 168
* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.
** It also considers money equivalents.