Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on cash assets (TOP-10)

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on cash assets as of October 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks: 

No. Banks Cash assets (thsd AZN)
1 Kapital Bank 274 276
2 PASHA Bank 209 549
3 Azer-Turk Bank** 120 479
4 Xalg Bank 101 548
5 Expressbank** 85 937
6 AFB Bank 65 724
7 Accessbank 65 168
8 Bank Respublika 58 361
9 Rabitabank 49 625
10 Bank Melli İran-Baku** 49 168

* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.

** It also considers money equivalents.

