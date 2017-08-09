Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on unlimited deposits (TOP-10)

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on volume of unlimited deposits as of July 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Unlimited deposits
(in thsd AZN)
|1
|PASHA Bank
|1 444 410
|2
|Xalg Bank
|259 058
|3
|Rabitabank
|197 188
|4
|AFB Bank
|135 884
|5
|ASB Bank
|94 113
|6
|AG Bank
|89 884
|7
|Atabank
|65 092
|8
|Silkway Bank
|63 276
|9
|Expressbank
|56 665
|10
|Nikoil Bank
|33 544
* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author