Ranking of banks on special weight of non-performing loans - TOP-10

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on special weight of non-performing loans as of April 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Special weight of overdue loans, % 1 National Bank of Pakistan-Baku 68,16 2 AGBank 48,78 3 Atabank 45,00 4 Bank of Baku 41,72 5 Bank Melli İran-Baku 29,05 6 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 26,00 7 PASHA Bank 14,47 8 Muganbank 14,24 9 Bank Respublika 13,88 10 Bank Avrasiya 13,75

* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.