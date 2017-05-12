 Top
    Ranking of banks on special weight of non-performing loans - TOP-10

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on special weight of non-performing loans as of April 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:  

    No.BanksSpecial weight of overdue loans, %
    1National Bank of Pakistan-Baku 68,16
    2AGBank48,78
    3Atabank45,00
    4Bank of Baku41,72
    5Bank Melli İran-Baku29,05
    6YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan26,00
    7PASHA Bank14,47
    8Muganbank14,24
    9Bank Respublika13,88
    10Bank Avrasiya13,75

