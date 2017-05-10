Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on return on assets (ROA) - TOP-10

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on return on assets as of April 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks ROA coefficient 1 Bank Eurasia 5,025 2 Gunaybank 2,447 3 Kapital Bank 0,983 4 Expressbank 0,907 5 Nakhсhivanbank 0,906 6 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 0,886 7 PASHA Bank 0,734 8 Silkway Bank 0,507 9 Caspian Development Bank 0,458 10 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 0,457

