    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on return on assets (ROA) - TOP-10

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on return on assets as of April 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:  

    No.BanksROA coefficient
    1Bank Eurasia5,025
    2Gunaybank2,447
    3Kapital Bank0,983
    4Expressbank0,907
    5Nakhсhivanbank0,906
    6Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan0,886
    7PASHA Bank0,734
    8Silkway Bank0,507
    9Caspian Development Bank 0,458
    10YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan0,457

