Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on return on assets (ROA) - TOP-10

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on return on assets as of April 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|ROA coefficient
|1
|Bank Eurasia
|5,025
|2
|Gunaybank
|2,447
|3
|Kapital Bank
|0,983
|4
|Expressbank
|0,907
|5
|Nakhсhivanbank
|0,906
|6
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|0,886
|7
|PASHA Bank
|0,734
|8
|Silkway Bank
|0,507
|9
|Caspian Development Bank
|0,458
|10
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|0,457
