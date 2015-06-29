Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on profits (TOP-10)

https://report.az/storage/news/7451e59cfd3ea167ce3c917d4d8f46b3/15dd7d2e-3fb7-4fe6-8368-0d42b042902e_292.jpg
Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan, on profits for the first quarter of 2015.
Top ten banks on profits are listed below:
|No.
|Banks
|Profit (thousand manats)
|1
|Atabank
|11 641,40
|2
|Kapital Bank
|9 573,39
|3
|Azerbaijan Credit Bank
|4 603,16
|4
|Unibank
|4 242,38
|5
|Caucasus Development Bank
|2 481,10
|6
|AFB Bank
|2 270,00
|7
|Bank of Baku
|2 167,00
|8
|Expressbank
|1 627,00
|9
|Azer-Turk Bank
|1 214,41
|10
|Rabitabank
|998,00
