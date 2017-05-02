Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on non-performing loans (TOP-10)

https://report.az/storage/news/6e1973722934135f08374092efa04738/88ea26bb-fc5c-44d8-b2ca-7033fe4cb40f_292.jpg
Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on inon-performing loans as of April 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Non-performing credits (thsd AZN)
|1
|Atabank
|177 175,37
|2
|AG Bank
|140 249,40
|3
|Bank of Baku
|139 131,50
|4
|PASHA Bank
|132 410,00
|5
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|49 551,00
|6
|Muganbank
|47 887,09
|7
|Bank Respublika
|34 568,00
|8
|Rabitabank
|23 511,00
|9
|NBC Bank
|13 790,00
|10
|Bank Avrasiya
|12 252,20
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author