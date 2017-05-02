 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on non-performing loans (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on inon-performing loans as of April 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

    No.BanksNon-performing credits (thsd AZN)
    1Atabank177 175,37
    2AG Bank140 249,40
    3Bank of Baku139 131,50
    4PASHA Bank132 410,00
    5YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 49 551,00
    6Muganbank47 887,09
    7Bank Respublika34 568,00
    8Rabitabank23 511,00
    9NBC Bank13 790,00
    10Bank Avrasiya12 252,20

