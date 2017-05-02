Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on non-performing loans (TOP-10)

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on inon-performing loans as of April 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Non-performing credits (thsd AZN) 1 Atabank 177 175,37 2 AG Bank 140 249,40 3 Bank of Baku 139 131,50 4 PASHA Bank 132 410,00 5 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 49 551,00 6 Muganbank 47 887,09 7 Bank Respublika 34 568,00 8 Rabitabank 23 511,00 9 NBC Bank 13 790,00 10 Bank Avrasiya 12 252,20

* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.