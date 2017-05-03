 Top

Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on non-interest revenues (TOP-10)

Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on non-interest revenues in the quarter I, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No.BanksNon-interest revenues (thsd AZN)
1Kapital Bank36 416
2PASHA Bank18 732
3Bank Respublika7 247
4AG Bank7 008
5YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 6 701
6Xalg Bank4 395
7VTB Azerbaijan4 037
8Silkway Bank3 827
9Rabitabank3 425
10Expressbank3 376

