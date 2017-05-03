Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on non-interest revenues (TOP-10)

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on non-interest revenues in the quarter I, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Non-interest revenues (thsd AZN)
|1
|Kapital Bank
|36 416
|2
|PASHA Bank
|18 732
|3
|Bank Respublika
|7 247
|4
|AG Bank
|7 008
|5
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|6 701
|6
|Xalg Bank
|4 395
|7
|VTB Azerbaijan
|4 037
|8
|Silkway Bank
|3 827
|9
|Rabitabank
|3 425
|10
|Expressbank
|3 376
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author