Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on non-interest revenues (TOP-10)

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on non-interest revenues in the quarter I, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Non-interest revenues (thsd AZN) 1 Kapital Bank 36 416 2 PASHA Bank 18 732 3 Bank Respublika 7 247 4 AG Bank 7 008 5 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 6 701 6 Xalg Bank 4 395 7 VTB Azerbaijan 4 037 8 Silkway Bank 3 827 9 Rabitabank 3 425 10 Expressbank 3 376

