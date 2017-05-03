Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on non-interest expenses (TOP-10)

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on non-interest expenses in the quarter I, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Non-interest expenses (thsd AZN) 1 Kapital Bank 34 707 2 Accessbank 17 396 3 PASHA Bank 11 572 3 Unibank 11 508 4 AG Bank 8 479 5 Demirbank 7 792 6 Xalg Bank 7 631 7 Bank Respublika 7 050 8 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 6 955 9 Expressbank 6 173 10 Silkway Bank 5 485

