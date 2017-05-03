 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on non-interest expenses (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on non-interest expenses in the quarter I, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

    No.BanksNon-interest expenses (thsd AZN)
    1Kapital Bank34 707
    2Accessbank17 396
    3PASHA Bank11 572
    3Unibank11 508
    4AG Bank8 479
    5Demirbank7 792
    6Xalg Bank7 631
    7Bank Respublika7 050
    8YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 6 955
    9Expressbank6 173
    10Silkway Bank5 485

