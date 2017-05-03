Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on non-interest expenses (TOP-10)

https://report.az/storage/news/e8d2c8045fc63edbd782f2817e79ba3e/4f7e30ae-f077-45c3-8cd3-dd9d4ed96091_292.jpg
Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on non-interest expenses in the quarter I, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Non-interest expenses (thsd AZN)
|1
|Kapital Bank
|34 707
|2
|Accessbank
|17 396
|3
|PASHA Bank
|11 572
|3
|Unibank
|11 508
|4
|AG Bank
|8 479
|5
|Demirbank
|7 792
|6
|Xalg Bank
|7 631
|7
|Bank Respublika
|7 050
|8
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|6 955
|9
|Expressbank
|6 173
|10
|Silkway Bank
|5 485
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author