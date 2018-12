Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on long-term loans (TOP-5)

Analytical Group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks to July 1, 2015

1 October, 2015 11:53

https://report.az/storage/news/f2dea55711729aaaab15a2989c812008/fa94677f-fffe-47dd-9e97-674d4a2eab1a_292.jpg Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency prepared TOP-5 ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on long-term loans to July 1, 2015. The table below shows the ranking of the banks: No. Banks Long-term loans /

Credit portfolio (%) 1 Gunaybank 99,76 2 NBC Bank 80,07 3 Kredobank 75,78 4 Expressbank 52,18 5 Rabitabank 44