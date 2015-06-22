Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on lending of financial institutions (TOP-5)

https://report.az/storage/news/4f5d1c9740f6c0f57e53d72f8c5e80e5/6d040a91-b037-49bc-9e1e-60cf3ae34660_292.jpg
Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on lending of financial institutions as of April 1, 2015.
Top five banks on lending of financial institutions are listed below:
|№
|Banks
|Lending of financial institutions(thousand manats)
|1
|Bank Melli Iran-Baku
|35 250,00
|2
|NBC Bank
|13 900,00
|3
|Rabitabank
|10 221,00
|4
|Expressbank
|8 917,00
|5
|Zaminbank
|8 388,00
