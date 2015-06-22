Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on lending of financial institutions (TOP-5)

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on lending of financial institutions as of April 1, 2015.

Top five banks on lending of financial institutions are listed below:

№ Banks Lending of financial institutions (thousand manats) 1 Bank Melli Iran-Baku 35 250,00 2 NBC Bank 13 900,00 3 Rabitabank 10 221,00 4 Expressbank 8 917,00 5 Zaminbank 8 388,00

