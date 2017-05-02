Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on investments in securities (TOP-10)

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on investments in securities as of April 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Investments in securities (thsd AZN)
|1
|PASHA Bank
|126 564,00
|2
|Xalg Bank
|44 065,00
|3
|Bank of Baku
|31 649,64
|4
|Bank Respublika
|26 089,00
|5
|Rabitabank
|22 240,00
|6
|Atabank
|15 000,00
|7
|Bank Avrasiya
|14 105,80
|8
|Bank Melli İran-Baku
|12 203,49
|9
|Nikoil Bank
|6 956,52
|10
|Pakistan National Bank-Baku
|6 562,32
