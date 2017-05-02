Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on investments in securities (TOP-10)

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on investments in securities as of April 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Investments in securities (thsd AZN) 1 PASHA Bank 126 564,00 2 Xalg Bank 44 065,00 3 Bank of Baku 31 649,64 4 Bank Respublika 26 089,00 5 Rabitabank 22 240,00 6 Atabank 15 000,00 7 Bank Avrasiya 14 105,80 8 Bank Melli İran-Baku 12 203,49 9 Nikoil Bank 6 956,52 10 Pakistan National Bank-Baku 6 562,32

* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.