Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on interest revenues (TOP-10)

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on interest revenues in the quarter I, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Interest revenues (thsd AZN) 1 Kapital Bank 66 642 2 PASHA Bank 42 743 3 Accessbank 29 683 4 Demirbank 26 671 5 Xalg Bank 26 528 6 Unibank 17 751 7 Bank of Baku 17 559 8 Nikoil Bank 17 174 9 Muganbank 12 103 10 Atabank 9 705

