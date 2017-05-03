 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on interest revenues (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on interest revenues in the quarter I, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

    No.BanksInterest revenues (thsd AZN)
    1Kapital Bank66 642
    2PASHA Bank42 743
    3Accessbank29 683
    4Demirbank26 671
    5Xalg Bank26 528
    6Unibank17 751
    7Bank of Baku17 559
    8Nikoil Bank17 174
    9Muganbank12 103
    10Atabank9 705

    * For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi