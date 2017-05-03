Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on interest revenues (TOP-10)

https://report.az/storage/news/ad2267e5b9f0d4eeabe68bf9f4673294/8f6022ad-3740-40ce-81a1-c2772f00228a_292.jpg
Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on interest revenues in the quarter I, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Interest revenues (thsd AZN)
|1
|Kapital Bank
|66 642
|2
|PASHA Bank
|42 743
|3
|Accessbank
|29 683
|4
|Demirbank
|26 671
|5
|Xalg Bank
|26 528
|6
|Unibank
|17 751
|7
|Bank of Baku
|17 559
|8
|Nikoil Bank
|17 174
|9
|Muganbank
|12 103
|10
|Atabank
|9 705
* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author