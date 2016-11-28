Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on interest expenses (TOP-10)

https://report.az/storage/news/63583149e0bb117720ce4de0703e0d74/439f6bc0-e3de-45ad-9f1b-a6096c764870_292.jpg
Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banking organizations in Azerbaijan for interest expenses in January-September, 2016.
The top ten rating of the banks are listed below:
|No.
|Banks
|Interest expenses( thsd AZN)
|1
|Kapital Bank
|62 014,20
|2
|Accessbank
|46 992,80
|3
|Unibank
|36 396,00
|4
|Bank of Baku
|32 250,00
|5
|Xalg Bank
|29 776,00
|6
|PASHA Bank
|26 173,00
|7
|Nikoil Bank
|25 254,80
|8
|Demirbank
|24 648,97
|9
|Muganbank
|21 722,20
|10
|Turanbank
|19 160,90
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author