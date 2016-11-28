 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on interest expenses (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banking organizations in Azerbaijan for interest expenses in January-September, 2016.

    The top ten rating of the banks are listed below:

    No.BanksInterest expenses( thsd AZN)
    1Kapital Bank62 014,20
    2Accessbank46 992,80
    3Unibank36 396,00
    4Bank of Baku32 250,00
    5Xalg Bank29 776,00
    6PASHA Bank 26 173,00
    7Nikoil Bank25 254,80
    8Demirbank24 648,97
    9Muganbank21 722,20
    10Turanbank19 160,90

