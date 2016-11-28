Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on interest expenses (TOP-10)

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banking organizations in Azerbaijan for interest expenses in January-September, 2016.

The top ten rating of the banks are listed below:

No. Banks Interest expenses( thsd AZN) 1 Kapital Bank 62 014,20 2 Accessbank 46 992,80 3 Unibank 36 396,00 4 Bank of Baku 32 250,00 5 Xalg Bank 29 776,00 6 PASHA Bank 26 173,00 7 Nikoil Bank 25 254,80 8 Demirbank 24 648,97 9 Muganbank 21 722,20 10 Turanbank 19 160,90

