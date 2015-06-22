 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on deposits (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks on deposits (01.04.2015)

    Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on deposits as of April 1, 2015.

    Top ten banks on deposits are listed below:

    No. Banks Deposit (thousand manats)
    1 Unibank 476 618,00
    2 AccessBank 269 839,63
    3 PASHA Bank 198 044,21
    4 Atabank 187 031,50
    5 Rabitabank 163 272,00
    6 Turanbank 114 809,53
    7 Zaminbank 95 007,83
    8 Bank Silkway 79 800,68
    9 NBC Bank 61 759,72
    10 Azer-Turk Bank 61 097,93

