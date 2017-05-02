 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on deposits in manat (TOP-5)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on deposits in manat as of April 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:

    No.BanksDeposits in national currency (thsd AZN)
    1Xalg Bank331 815
    2Unibank109 298
    3Nikoil Bank52 048
    4Rabitabank 47 187
    5Demirbank36 949

