Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on deposits in manat (TOP-5)

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on deposits in manat as of April 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Deposits in national currency (thsd AZN)
|1
|Xalg Bank
|331 815
|2
|Unibank
|109 298
|3
|Nikoil Bank
|52 048
|4
|Rabitabank
|47 187
|5
|Demirbank
|36 949
