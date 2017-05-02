Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on deposits in manat (TOP-5)

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on deposits in manat as of April 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Deposits in national currency (thsd AZN) 1 Xalg Bank 331 815 2 Unibank 109 298 3 Nikoil Bank 52 048 4 Rabitabank 47 187 5 Demirbank 36 949

