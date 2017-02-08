Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on credit portfolio (TOP-10)

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on credit portfolio to January 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Credit portfolio (in thousand AZN) 1 IBA 5 039 831,00 2 Xalg Bank 1 279 910,97 3 Kapital Bank 1 267 011,53 4 PASHA Bank 870 171,00 5 Unibank 426 612,00 6 Atabank 406 533,01 7 Silkway Bank 388 332,68 8 Bank of Baku 371 177,80 9 Muganbank 346 000,00 10 Nikoil Bank 340 277,79

*For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.