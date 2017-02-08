 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on credit portfolio (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks on credits

    Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on credit portfolio to January 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks: 

    No.BanksCredit portfolio (in thousand AZN)
    1IBA5 039 831,00
    2Xalg Bank1 279 910,97
    3Kapital Bank1 267 011,53
    4PASHA Bank870 171,00
    5Unibank426 612,00
    6Atabank406 533,01
    7Silkway Bank 388 332,68
    8Bank of Baku371 177,80
    9Muganbank346 000,00
    10Nikoil Bank340 277,79

    *For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi