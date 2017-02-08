Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on credit portfolio (TOP-10)

https://report.az/storage/news/aa32e492620acfdd28006ccb8de75fc7/7262b761-50ab-43ef-9996-3a844feba694_292.jpg
Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on credit portfolio to January 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Credit portfolio (in thousand AZN)
|1
|IBA
|5 039 831,00
|2
|Xalg Bank
|1 279 910,97
|3
|Kapital Bank
|1 267 011,53
|4
|PASHA Bank
|870 171,00
|5
|Unibank
|426 612,00
|6
|Atabank
|406 533,01
|7
|Silkway Bank
|388 332,68
|8
|Bank of Baku
|371 177,80
|9
|Muganbank
|346 000,00
|10
|Nikoil Bank
|340 277,79
*For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author