Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on credits to financial organizations (TOP-10)

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on credits given to financial organizations as of April 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Credits given to financial organizations (thsd AZN)
|1
|PASHA Bank
|98 865,00
|2
|Kapital Bank
|35 365,01
|3
|Unibank
|22 191,00
|4
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|19 224,00
|5
|Nikoil Bank
|18 381,33
|6
|AG Bank
|13 779,00
|7
|Xalg Bank
|10 773,00
|8
|Atabank
|8 236,00
|9
|VTB Azerbaijan
|7 587,36
|10
|Demirbank
|7 390,50
* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
Share in Facebook