 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on credits to financial organizations (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on credits given to financial organizations as of April 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

    No.BanksCredits given to financial organizations (thsd AZN)
    1PASHA Bank98 865,00
    2Kapital Bank35 365,01
    3Unibank22 191,00
    4Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 19 224,00
    5Nikoil Bank18 381,33
    6AG Bank13 779,00
    7Xalg Bank10 773,00
    8Atabank8 236,00
    9VTB Azerbaijan7 587,36
    10Demirbank7 390,50

    * For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi