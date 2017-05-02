Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on credits to financial organizations (TOP-10)

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on credits given to financial organizations as of April 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Credits given to financial organizations (thsd AZN) 1 PASHA Bank 98 865,00 2 Kapital Bank 35 365,01 3 Unibank 22 191,00 4 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 19 224,00 5 Nikoil Bank 18 381,33 6 AG Bank 13 779,00 7 Xalg Bank 10 773,00 8 Atabank 8 236,00 9 VTB Azerbaijan 7 587,36 10 Demirbank 7 390,50

* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.