Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on credit portfolio (TOP-10)

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on credit portfolio as of April 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Credit portfolio (thsd AZN) 1 Xalg Bank 1 221 209,00 2 Kapital Bank 1 215 823,05 3 PASHA Bank 915 094,00 4 Unibank 572 428,90 5 Accessbank 539 577,00 6 Atabank 393 742,00 7 Silkway Bank 372 551,32 8 VTB Azerbaijan 342 650,70 9 Demirbank 340 052,70 10 Muganbank 336 336,00

