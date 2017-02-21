Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on average interest expenses/deposits ratio (TOP-10)

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on average interest expenses/deposits ratio as of January 1, 2016.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Interest expenses / Deposits, % 1 Bank of Baku 14,29 2 Nikoil Bank 11,74 3 Turanbank 11,11 4 AG Bank 10,61 5 Expressbank 10,17 6 Amrahbank 10,13 7 Bank Avrasiya 8,82 8 Atabank 8,00 9 Silkway Bank 7,72 10 IBA 7,48

