    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on average interest expenses/deposits ratio (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on average interest expenses/deposits ratio as of January 1, 2016.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:  

    No.BanksInterest expenses / Deposits, %
    1Bank of Baku14,29
    2Nikoil Bank11,74
    3Turanbank11,11
    4AG Bank10,61
    5Expressbank10,17
    6Amrahbank10,13
    7Bank Avrasiya8,82
    8Atabank8,00
    9Silkway Bank7,72
    10IBA7,48

