Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on average interest expenses/deposits ratio (TOP-10)

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on average interest expenses/deposits ratio as of January 1, 2016.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Interest expenses / Deposits, %
|1
|Bank of Baku
|14,29
|2
|Nikoil Bank
|11,74
|3
|Turanbank
|11,11
|4
|AG Bank
|10,61
|5
|Expressbank
|10,17
|6
|Amrahbank
|10,13
|7
|Bank Avrasiya
|8,82
|8
|Atabank
|8,00
|9
|Silkway Bank
|7,72
|10
|IBA
|7,48
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
