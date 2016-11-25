 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on authorized capital (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of bank organizations based in Azerbaijan on authorized capital as of October 1, 2016.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks: 

    No.BanksAuthorized capital 
    (thousand AZN)
    1PASHA Bank333 000,00
    2Kapital Bank249 916,00
    3Xalg Bank211 646,50
    4Expressbank 137 257,00
    5Silkway Bank101 544,89
    6Accessbank85 000,00
    7AFB Bank70 393,50
    8Gunaybank64 910,09
    9NBC Bank64 000,00
    10ASB Bank60 000,00
