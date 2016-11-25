Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on authorized capital (TOP-10)

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of bank organizations based in Azerbaijan on authorized capital as of October 1, 2016.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Authorized capital
(thousand AZN)
|1
|PASHA Bank
|333 000,00
|2
|Kapital Bank
|249 916,00
|3
|Xalg Bank
|211 646,50
|4
|Expressbank
|137 257,00
|5
|Silkway Bank
|101 544,89
|6
|Accessbank
|85 000,00
|7
|AFB Bank
|70 393,50
|8
|Gunaybank
|64 910,09
|9
|NBC Bank
|64 000,00
|10
|ASB Bank
|60 000,00
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
