Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on assets (TOP-10)

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on their assets to January 1, 2016.
The table below shows TOP-10 of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Asssets (in thousand AZN)
|1
|Pasha Bank
|2 136 164
|2
|KapitalBank
|2 019 880
|3
|Accessbank
|1 188 798
|4
|ASB Bank
|690 399
|5
|Azer-Turk Bank
|671 882
|6
|Atabank
|607 200
|7
|Demirbank
|588 938
|8
|Muganbank
|568 191
|9
|Turanbank
|525 905
|10
|Zaminbank
|484 263
