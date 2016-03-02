 Top

Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on assets (TOP-10)

Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on January 1, 2016

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on their assets to January 1, 2016.

The table below shows TOP-10 of the banks: 

No.BanksAsssets (in thousand AZN)
1Pasha Bank2 136 164
2KapitalBank2 019 880
3Accessbank1 188 798
4ASB Bank690 399
5Azer-Turk Bank 671 882
6Atabank607 200
7Demirbank588 938
8Muganbank568 191
9Turanbank525 905
10Zaminbank484 263
