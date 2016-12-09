 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of assets to October 1, 2016.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks: 

    No.BanksAnnual dynamics of assets, %
    1PASHA Bank76,61
    2Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan58,27
    3Kapital Bank55,72
    4Rabitabank46,00
    5ASB Bank38,58
    6Amrahbank33,09
    7Caspian Development Bank29,47
    8Silkway Bank26,13
    9Bank Respublika20,44
    10Demirbank18,60

    For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi