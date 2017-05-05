Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of non-interest revenues (TOP-10)

https://report.az/storage/news/c547c51506705b13dccc9327673a178c/6e61d8cb-393f-4cba-82c6-51c5cdd302b0_292.jpg
Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of non-interest revenues in the first quarter of 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Annual dynamics of non-interest revenues, %
|1
|Gunaybank
|881,9
|2
|Caspian Development Bank
|755,6
|3
|Bank BTB
|308,9
|4
|Bank Eurasia
|94,2
|5
|Expressbank
|36,6
|6
|Rabitabank
|32,4
|7
|Silkway Bank
|31,3
|8
|Bank Respublika
|22,4
|9
|ASB Bank
|21,1
|10
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|7,5
* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author