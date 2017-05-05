Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of non-interest revenues (TOP-10)

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of non-interest revenues in the first quarter of 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Annual dynamics of non-interest revenues, % 1 Gunaybank 881,9 2 Caspian Development Bank 755,6 3 Bank BTB 308,9 4 Bank Eurasia 94,2 5 Expressbank 36,6 6 Rabitabank 32,4 7 Silkway B ank 31,3 8 Bank Respublika 22,4 9 ASB Bank 21,1 10 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 7,5

