    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of credits (TOP-5)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of credits given to financial institutions as of April 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:

    No.BanksCredits given to financial institutions, %
    1PASHA Bank115,1
    2Demirbank109,5
    3Caspian Development Bank 101,1
    4Atabank45,2
    5Nikoil Bank41,7

