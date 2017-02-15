 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of credits (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of credit portfolio as of January 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:  

    No.BanksAnnual dynamics of credits, %
    1Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan389,2
    2ASB Bank76,2
    3AFB Bank24,5
    4Caspian Development Bank 23,3
    5PASHA Bank18,1
    6Bank Eurasia12,8
    7Silkway Bank11,9
    8Kapital Bank9,1
    9Turanbank0,6
    10Xalq Bank-0,7

    * For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi