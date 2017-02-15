Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of credits (TOP-10)

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of credit portfolio as of January 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Annual dynamics of credits, %
|1
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|389,2
|2
|ASB Bank
|76,2
|3
|AFB Bank
|24,5
|4
|Caspian Development Bank
|23,3
|5
|PASHA Bank
|18,1
|6
|Bank Eurasia
|12,8
|7
|Silkway Bank
|11,9
|8
|Kapital Bank
|9,1
|9
|Turanbank
|0,6
|10
|Xalq Bank
|-0,7
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
