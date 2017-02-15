Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of credits (TOP-10)

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of credit portfolio as of January 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Annual dynamics of credits, % 1 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 389,2 2 ASB Bank 76,2 3 AFB Bank 24,5 4 Caspian Development Bank 23,3 5 PASHA Bank 18,1 6 Bank Eurasia 12,8 7 Silkway Bank 11,9 8 Kapital Bank 9,1 9 Turanbank 0,6 10 Xalq Bank -0,7

