Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of credit portfolio (TOP-10)

Bakı. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of credit portfolio to October 1, 2016.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks::
|No.
|Banks
|Annual dynamics of credit portfolio, %
|1
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|4 713,31
|2
|Caspian Development Bank
|65,10
|3
|Silkway Bank
|36,88
|4
|ASB Bank
|36,42
|5
|Demirbank
|14,53
|6
|Amrahbank
|5,99
|7
|Kapital Bank
|5,64
|8
|Turanbank
|5,27
|9
|PASHA Bank
|4,66
|10
|VTB Azerbaijan
|1,98
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author