Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of credit portfolio (TOP-10)

Bakı. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of credit portfolio to October 1, 2016.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks::

No. Banks Annual dynamics of credit portfolio, % 1 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 4 713,31 2 Caspian Development Bank 65,10 3 Silkway Bank 36,88 4 ASB Bank 36,42 5 Demirbank 14,53 6 Amrahbank 5,99 7 Kapital Bank 5,64 8 Turanbank 5,27 9 PASHA Bank 4,66 10 VTB Azerbaijan 1,98

