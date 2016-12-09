 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of credit portfolio (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Bakı. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of credit portfolio to October 1, 2016.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks::

    No.BanksAnnual dynamics of credit portfolio, %
    1Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan4 713,31
    2Caspian Development Bank 65,10
    3Silkway Bank36,88
    4ASB Bank36,42
    5Demirbank14,53
    6Amrahbank5,99
    7Kapital Bank5,64
    8Turanbank5,27
    9PASHA Bank4,66
    10VTB Azerbaijan1,98

