Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of authorized capital (TOP-5)

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of authorized capital as of January 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Annual dynamics of authorized capital, % 1 Nikoil Bank 434,8 2 AG Bank 308,8 3 Bank Respublika 53,4 4 Muganbank 50,0 5 NBC Bank 37,5

