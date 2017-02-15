 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of authorized capital (TOP-5)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of authorized capital as of January 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:  

    No.BanksAnnual dynamics of authorized capital, %
    1Nikoil Bank434,8
    2AG Bank308,8
    3Bank Respublika53,4
    4Muganbank50,0
    5NBC Bank37,5

