Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of authorized capital (TOP-5)

https://report.az/storage/news/21b11ddb08129b4a8d8ad5e947aed594/0788dcb2-0211-4321-8c93-9a233558f84a_292.jpg
Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of authorized capital as of January 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Annual dynamics of authorized capital, %
|1
|Nikoil Bank
|434,8
|2
|AG Bank
|308,8
|3
|Bank Respublika
|53,4
|4
|Muganbank
|50,0
|5
|NBC Bank
|37,5
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author