    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of assets (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of assets as of January 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:  

    No.BanksAnnual dynamics of assets, %
    1Kapital Bank53,3
    2PASHA Bank46,9
    3Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan46,5
    4Rabitabank22,5
    5Bank Avrasiya16,3
    6ASB Bank14,0
    7Silkway Bank9,7
    8Xalq Bank5,6
    9AG Bank5,3
    10Bank Respublika2,8

