Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of assets (TOP-10)

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of assets as of January 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Annual dynamics of assets, %
|1
|Kapital Bank
|53,3
|2
|PASHA Bank
|46,9
|3
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|46,5
|4
|Rabitabank
|22,5
|5
|Bank Avrasiya
|16,3
|6
|ASB Bank
|14,0
|7
|Silkway Bank
|9,7
|8
|Xalq Bank
|5,6
|9
|AG Bank
|5,3
|10
|Bank Respublika
|2,8
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
