Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of assets (TOP-10)

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of assets as of January 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Annual dynamics of assets, % 1 Kapital Bank 53,3 2 PASHA Bank 46,9 3 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 46,5 4 Rabitabank 22,5 5 Bank Avrasiya 16,3 6 ASB Bank 14,0 7 Silkway Bank 9,7 8 Xalq Bank 5,6 9 AG Bank 5,3 10 Bank Respublika 2,8

