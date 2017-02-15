Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of aggregate capital (TOP-5)

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of aggregate capital as of January 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Annual dynamics of aggregate capital, % 1 Turanbank 31,5 2 Muğanbank 19,5 3 Azər-Türk Bank 13,3 4 PASHA Bank 12,7 5 Caspian Development Bank 11,0

