Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of aggregate capital (TOP-5)

https://report.az/storage/news/0e1c45b3defd9c08c326a7b619c424df/a65b7bab-bbab-4e21-88df-c38fe2041f79_292.jpg
Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of aggregate capital as of January 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Annual dynamics of aggregate capital, %
|1
|Turanbank
|31,5
|2
|Muğanbank
|19,5
|3
|Azər-Türk Bank
|13,3
|4
|PASHA Bank
|12,7
|5
|Caspian Development Bank
|11,0
* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author