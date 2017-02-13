Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on aggregate capital (TOP-10)

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on aggregate capital on January 1,2017.
The table below shows the TOP-10 ranking:
|No.
|Banks
|Aggregate capital
(in thousand AZN)
|1
|PASHA Bank
|405 634,00
|2
|Kapital Bank
|264 398,00
|3
|Xalg Bank
|237 638,60
|4
|Expressbank
|137 968,00
|5
|Bank of Baku
|82 706,17
|6
|AFB Bank
|81 134,36
|7
|ASB Bank
|79 538,12
|8
|Turanbank
|69 983,00
|9
|Unibank
|66 856,00
|10
|Muganbank
|65 606,24
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author