Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on aggregate capital (TOP-10)

Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks as of January 1, 2017

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on aggregate capital on January 1,2017.

The table below shows the TOP-10 ranking: 

No.BanksAggregate capital 
(in thousand AZN)
1PASHA Bank405 634,00
2Kapital Bank264 398,00
3Xalg Bank237 638,60
4Expressbank137 968,00
5Bank of Baku 82 706,17
6AFB Bank81 134,36
7ASB Bank79 538,12
8Turanbank69 983,00
9Unibank66 856,00
10Muganbank65 606,24

