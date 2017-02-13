Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on aggregate capital (TOP-10)

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on aggregate capital on January 1,2017.

The table below shows the TOP-10 ranking:

No. Banks Aggregate capital

(in thousand AZN) 1 PASHA Bank 405 634,00 2 Kapital Bank 264 398,00 3 Xalg Bank 237 638,60 4 Expressbank 137 968,00 5 Bank of Baku 82 706,17 6 AFB Bank 81 134,36 7 ASB Bank 79 538,12 8 Turanbank 69 983,00 9 Unibank 66 856,00 10 Muganbank 65 606,24

* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.