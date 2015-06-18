Ranking of Azerbaijan's TOP-5 bank on auto loans

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on auto loans as of April 1, 2015.

Top five banks on auto loans are listed below:

No Banks Auto loans (thousand manats) 1 VTB Azerbaijan 67 076,62 2 NBC Bank 36 584,07 3 Rabitabank 8 505,00 4 Turanbank 4 888,00 5 Azer-Turk Bank 4 722,64

To get acquainted with the full list you should subscribe to the Report's newsletter economic information.