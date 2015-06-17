Ranking of Azerbaijan's TOP-10 banks on bad loans

https://report.az/storage/news/5d694730d79ea4cd7c7e8dc0e77868b0/361dc9c7-1735-4752-91e9-e10bd02659b3_292.jpg
Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijanon on overdue loans as of April 1, 2015.
Top ten banks on bad loans are below:
|№
|Banks
|Bad loans (thousand manats manat)
|1
|PASHA Bank
|84 293,21
|2
|Bank of Baku
|69 463,40
|3
|VTB Azerbaijan
|41 187,47
|4
|Kredobank
|26 004,81
|5
|YapıKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|25 341,86
|6
|Azerbaijan Credit Bank
|17 820,60
|7
|Zaminbank
|12 706,42
|8
|Access Bank
|12 041,77
|9
|Rabitabank
|11 114,00
|10
|Turanbank
|8 195,00
Economic DepartmentNews Author