Ranking of Azerbaijan's TOP-10 banks on bad loans

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijanon on overdue loans as of April 1, 2015.

Top ten banks on bad loans are below:

№ Banks Bad loans (thousand manats manat) 1 PASHA Bank 84 293,21 2 Bank of Baku 69 463,40 3 VTB Azerbaijan 41 187,47 4 Kredobank 26 004,81 5 YapıKredi Bank Azerbaijan 25 341,86 6 Azerbaijan Credit Bank 17 820,60 7 Zaminbank 12 706,42 8 Access Bank 12 041,77 9 Rabitabank 11 114,00 10 Turanbank 8 195,00

