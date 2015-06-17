 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijan's TOP-10 banks on bad loans

    Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks on overdue loans for 01.04.2015

    Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijanon on overdue loans as of April 1, 2015.

    Top ten banks on bad loans are below:

    BanksBad loans (thousand manats manat)
    1PASHA Bank84 293,21
    2Bank of Baku69 463,40
    3VTB Azerbaijan41 187,47
    4Kredobank26 004,81
    5YapıKredi Bank Azerbaijan 25 341,86
    6Azerbaijan Credit Bank17 820,60
    7Zaminbank12 706,42
    8Access Bank12 041,77
    9Rabitabank11 114,00
    10Turanbank8 195,00

