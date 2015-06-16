Ranking of Azerbaijan's TOP-10 banks on assets

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Report news agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on volume of assets as of April 1, 2015.
Top ten banks on volume of assets are below:
|Banks
|Assets (thousand manat)
|1
|Kapital Bank
|1 584 042,41
|2
|PASHA Bank
|1 381 665,09
|3
|Access Bank
|1 174 699,37
|4
|Unibank
|961 196,69
|5
|Bank of Baku
|797 842,29
|6
|Bank Respublika
|675 613,00
|7
|Atabank
|615 601,00
|8
|Bank Technique
|595 799,95
|9
|ASB Bank
|544 607,62
|10
|Zaminbank
|513 848,98
Economic DepartmentNews Author
