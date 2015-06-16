Ranking of Azerbaijan's TOP-10 banks on assets

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Report news agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on volume of assets as of April 1, 2015.

Top ten banks on volume of assets are below:

Banks Assets (thousand manat) 1 Kapital Bank 1 584 042,41 2 PASHA Bank 1 381 665,09 3 Access Bank 1 174 699,37 4 Unibank 961 196,69 5 Bank of Baku 797 842,29 6 Bank Respublika 675 613,00 7 Atabank 615 601,00 8 Bank Technique 595 799,95 9 ASB Bank 544 607,62 10 Zaminbank 513 848,98

