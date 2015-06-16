 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijan's TOP-10 banks on assets

    Report agency prepared ranking of banks on volume of assets for 01.04.2015

    Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Report news agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on volume of assets as of April 1, 2015.

    Top ten banks on volume of assets are below:

    BanksAssets (thousand manat)
    1Kapital Bank1 584 042,41
    2PASHA Bank1 381 665,09
    3Access Bank1 174 699,37
    4Unibank961 196,69
    5Bank of Baku797 842,29
    6Bank Respublika675 613,00
    7Atabank615 601,00
    8Bank Technique595 799,95
    9ASB Bank544 607,62
    10Zaminbank513 848,98

