Ranking of Azerbaijan's insurance companies on efficiency ratio

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on efficiency ratio during January-May, 2015.

No Insurance companies Efficiency ratio 1 Silk Way Insurance 457,39 2 Azergarant Insurance 94,51 3 Mega Insurance 12,28 4 Pasha Life Insurance 6,83 5 AzInsurance 4,40 6 Alfa Insurance 3,60 7 Ateshgah Life Insurance 3,35 8 AzerInsurance 3,27 9 Ateshgah Insurance 3,13 10 Pasha Insurance 3,11 11 İnternational Insurance Company 3,07 12 Standard Insurance 2,74 13 AtaInsurance 2,74 14 Xalg Insurance 2,74 15 Garant Insurance 2,41 16 Azerbaijan Industry Insurance 2,15 17 Bashak İnam Insurance 1,95 18 Ravan Insurance 1,64 19 Baku Insurance 1,61 20 Amrah Insurance 1,55 21 AXA-Mbask 1,54 22 Buta Insurance 1,18 23 Gunay Insurance 1,00 24 A-Group Insurance 0,85 25 Gala Life Insurance 0,61 26 Era Trans Insurance 0 27 Chartis Azerbaijan 0

Ranking prepared based on data from the State Insurance Supervision Service;

Ranking reflects the ratio of collected premiums to the percentage of payments; In companies where ratios less than 1,00 payments exceeded revenues.