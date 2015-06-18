Ranking of Azerbaijan's insurance companies on efficiency ratio

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on efficiency ratio during January-May, 2015.
|No
|Insurance companies
|Efficiency ratio
|1
|Silk Way Insurance
|457,39
|2
|Azergarant Insurance
|94,51
|3
|Mega Insurance
|12,28
|4
|Pasha Life Insurance
|6,83
|5
|AzInsurance
|4,40
|6
|Alfa Insurance
|3,60
|7
|Ateshgah Life Insurance
|3,35
|8
|AzerInsurance
|3,27
|9
|Ateshgah Insurance
|3,13
|10
|Pasha Insurance
|3,11
|11
|İnternational Insurance Company
|3,07
|12
|Standard Insurance
|2,74
|13
|AtaInsurance
|2,74
|14
|Xalg Insurance
|2,74
|15
|Garant Insurance
|2,41
|16
|Azerbaijan Industry Insurance
|2,15
|17
|Bashak İnam Insurance
|1,95
|18
|Ravan Insurance
|1,64
|19
|Baku Insurance
|1,61
|20
|Amrah Insurance
|1,55
|21
|AXA-Mbask
|1,54
|22
|Buta Insurance
|1,18
|23
|Gunay Insurance
|1,00
|24
|A-Group Insurance
|0,85
|25
|Gala Life Insurance
|0,61
|26
|Era Trans Insurance
|0
|27
|Chartis Azerbaijan
|0
Ranking prepared based on data from the State Insurance Supervision Service;
Ranking reflects the ratio of collected premiums to the percentage of payments; In companies where ratios less than 1,00 payments exceeded revenues.
