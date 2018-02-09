Rabitabank plans rebranding in a year

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Rabitabank will carry out rebranding in next two years.

Report informs, Chairman of the Bank's Supervisory Board, Zakir Nuriyev told reporters.

According to him, the rebranding works will be carried out in 2018-2019 years.

Notably, Rabitabank was established in 1993. At present, its charter capital is 88 500 069.82 AZN.

Besides, Nuriyev noted that new positions of new vice presidents at the Bank's Management Board and general manager were created. According to him, these structural changes take place due to expansion of work in Bank.