Quarterly surplus of Azerbaijan's payments balance up by 3.5-fold

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Deficit of Azerbaijan's payments balance in January-September 2016, amounted to 1.19 billion USD. Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), it’s less by 9 times compared to the same period of 2015. Thus, in January-September 2015 the balance of payments recorded a deficit of 9.14 billion USD.

Notably, current account deficit of the balance of payments in the first quarter of 2016 amounted to $1.27 bln USD, in the second quarter surplus was $18 million, in the third quarter surplus of $63 mln.